Gonsolin (5-0) earned the win over Arizona on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out seven batters.

Gonsolin gave up a pair of second-inning runs but nothing else and got just enough help from his offense to keep his record perfect at 5-0. The right-hander struck out exactly seven batters for the third straight game and has tossed exactly six innings in each contest during that span. Gonsolin has yet to allow more than two runs in an outing this season, leading to a sparkling 1.80 ERA over 45 innings. He's already earned a career-best five wins this season, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is expected to come at home against the Mets on Thursday.