Gonsolin (11-1) took the loss Monday versus the Nationals. He allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four in six innings.

After allowing no more than three runs or two earned runs in his first 16 starts, Gonsolin has been tagged for nine runs in 11 innings on either side of the All-Star break. His undefeated run came to an end Monday, as he was responsible for all of the Nationals' fifth-inning rally. The loss was the right-hander's first in over a calendar year -- his last one was July 19, 2021 against the Giants. Despite the recent regression, he still has a 2.26 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 90:27 K:BB across 99.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, though it's projected to be a tough road outing in Colorado this weekend.