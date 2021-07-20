Gonsolin (1-1) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings as he took the loss Monday against the Giants.

Gonsolin got off to a horrible start, coughing up a two-run homer to Buster Posey and a solo blast to Wilmer Flores in back-to-back at-bats in the first inning. He was able to keep the Giants off the scoreboard for the remainder of his outing but still struggled to find the strike zone at times and was pulled in the fourth after back-to-back walks. Gonsolin continues to be on a limited pitch count as he builds back up to a normal workload but has looked really solid aside from Monday's performance. He's allowed one run or less in all of his other outings but has only reached five innings once. He still owns a 2.83 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB over 28.2 innings and is projected to head into a favorable home meeting against the Rockies over the weekend.