The Dodgers placed Gonsolin on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.

Gonsolin didn't appear in any of the Dodgers' first three games of the season, so his IL stint can be backdated to April 3. According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin had been dealing with the injury for "the last few days," so the Dodgers will shut him down temporarily with the hope his inflammation calms down. Los Angeles called up Dennis Santana from the taxi squad in a corresponding move.