Gonsolin pitched six innings against Colorado on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision.

Gonsolin has yet to record a decision this season, but he has allowed only two earned runs through 23.2 innings while compiling an impressive 25:5 K:BB. He finally allowed his first long ball of the season Saturday -- a solo shot by Charlie Blackmon in the fourth inning -- but has given up only 12 hits en route to a sparkling 0.72 ERA. The right-hander has essentially forced the Dodgers to keep him in the rotation given his excellence on the campaign, and he'll get his next opportunity to toe the mound at home against Houston next Saturday.