Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: In play for Sunday's start
Manager Dave Roberts said that Gonsolin could be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Sunday against the Braves, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Beyond noting that Dustin May -- who had initially been scheduled to start Sunday -- would work in relief, Roberts wouldn't fully commit to his plans for the Los Angeles pitching staff in the series finale in Atlanta. The Dodgers ' decision on who will start Sunday may hinge on how much relief help is needed in Saturday's contest, when Hyun-Jin Ryu's turn in the rotation comes up. If limited relief help is needed behind Ryu, the Dodgers could treat the series finale as a bullpen game rather than calling up Gonsolin, who gave up five runs while posting a 13:1 K:BB across 14 innings in the big leagues earlier this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...