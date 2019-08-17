Manager Dave Roberts said that Gonsolin could be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Sunday against the Braves, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Beyond noting that Dustin May -- who had initially been scheduled to start Sunday -- would work in relief, Roberts wouldn't fully commit to his plans for the Los Angeles pitching staff in the series finale in Atlanta. The Dodgers ' decision on who will start Sunday may hinge on how much relief help is needed in Saturday's contest, when Hyun-Jin Ryu's turn in the rotation comes up. If limited relief help is needed behind Ryu, the Dodgers could treat the series finale as a bullpen game rather than calling up Gonsolin, who gave up five runs while posting a 13:1 K:BB across 14 innings in the big leagues earlier this season.