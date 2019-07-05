Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Lands on injured list
Gonsolin was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The nature of Gonsolin's injury was not disclosed. Gonsolin struggled in his big-league debut June 26, and was knocked around for four runs in 3.2 innings in his return to Oklahoma City on July 1.
