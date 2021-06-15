Gonsolin allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings against the Phillies on Monday. He did not factor into the decision.

Gonsolin looked a bit more comfortable in his second start back since returning from the injured list. He had a rocky first inning in which he gave up a run after allowing two hits and two walks but settled in pretty nicely thereafter. The 27-year-old still struggled a bit with his command as he needed 81 pitches to get through 3.2 innings and has eight walks over 5.1 innings so far this year. He'll take a 3.38 ERA into a favorable matchup against the plummeting Diamondbacks this weekend.