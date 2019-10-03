Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Left off roster for NLDS
Gonsolin is not on the roster for the National League Division Series against the Nationals.
After posting a 2.93 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over 11 appearances (six starts), the 25-year-old will not be available out of the bullpen for the first series of the postseason. Dustin May will fill Gonsolin's bullpen spot for the NLDS.
