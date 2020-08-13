Manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin will likely make another start for the Dodgers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
It sounds like Gonsolin's strong showing against the Padres on Wednesday -- he struck out eight across 4.2 scoreless innings -- earned him at least one more turn through the rotation, though the Dodgers have yet to confirm when his next outing will come.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Making spot start Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: No-decision in debut•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Called up for season debut•