Gonsolin is expected to make an abbreviated start Wednesday, when he'll be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make his MLB debut against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Since Gonsolin's last minor-league appearance came June 20, he'll be available on normal rest when he joins the Dodgers, but the right-hander has already been handling limited workloads all season while working out of the Triple-A rotation. Over his eight starts with the affiliate, Gonsolin hasn't exceeded five innings or 77 pitches, so similar restrictions will likely remain in place Wednesday. Julio Urias could end up piggybacking Gonsolin if he goes unused in relief Tuesday behind new rotation member Ross Stripling, who is also expected to face a limited workload.