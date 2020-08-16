Gonsolin is listed as the starter for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers don't need to go with a six-man rotation, but that seems to be the plan for now. This report comes from Gurnick, as MLB.com still lists the Dodgers' Monday and Tuesday starters as TBD. Gonsolin doesn't have the same type of ceiling that Julio Urias and Dustin May have put on display this season, but he has not allowed a run while striking out nine and walking two in 8.2 innings across two appearances this season. If he can go five-plus innings for the first time this year, he would have a decent chance of getting the win against Seattle.