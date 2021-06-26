Gonsolin allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out seven over four innings Friday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision and walked in his only plate appearance of the evening.

Gonsolin had his best outing of the season Friday in his fourth start since returning from the injured list. The only hit he allowed was a first-inning solo home run off the bat of Kris Bryant. He would then work around two walks to pitch three more scoreless innings. The 27-year-old tossed 69 pitches over a season-high four innings and also struck out a season-high seven batters, six of which came from his splitter. Gonsolin now owns a 2.77 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over 13 innings and lines up to face the Nationals next week.