The Dodgers are expected to reinstate Gonsolin (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Gonsolin will step into the rotation spot that has most recently been occupied by David Price, who has worked as an opening pitcher in bullpen games the last three times his turn has come up. The Dodgers will look for Gonsolin to provide more length after the right-hander built up his pitch count to 60 (over 3.2 innings) in his third and final rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 3. Gonsolin could be capped at around 75 pitches as he steps into the rotation, but he shouldn't face many restrictions in any subsequent starts he makes after Wednesday.