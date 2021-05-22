Gonsolin (shoulder) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Oklahoma City Dodgers broadcaster Alex Freedman reports.
The 27-year-old is expected to throw two innings during his first rehab appearance as he builds up his stamina. The Dodgers previously indicated they want Gonsolin stretched out to at least four innings before being activated from the injured list, so he's poised to make a few starts in the minors.
