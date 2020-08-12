The Dodgers will recall Gonsolin from their alternate training site to start Wednesday's game against the Padres in Los Angeles, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts hasn't let any of his rotation members throw on a typical four days' rest this season, and that trend will continue this week as Gonsolin joins the pitching schedule this week to give the team's other five starters an extra day between turns. While Gonsolin will likely only be making a spot start before moving off the active roster, he'll at least make for an intriguing streaming option in leagues with daily moves. Gonsolin's lone other appearance with the big club came back on July 31, when he took a no-decision after holding the Diamondbacks scoreless over four innings and gave up one hit and one walk.