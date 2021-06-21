Gonsolin dealt with shoulder soreness after his last start and wasn't pushed in Sunday's start against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonsolin allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out two in 3.2 innings Sunday but didn't factor into the decision. Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that he wanted to limit the right-hander's workload since he displayed decreased velocity due to his shoulder soreness Sunday. Roberts said that the team has been managing the issue, and Gonsolin tentatively lines up to start at home against the Cubs on Friday if he's healthy enough to pitch.