Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: May benefit from shortened season
Gonsolin's spot on the Opening Day roster could be helped by an abbreviated campaign, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Gonsolin was considered on the 26-man bubble before spring training was suspended, though he had been all but eliminated from consideration for the starting rotation. That could change if a 2020 season takes place, as such a scenario would potentially include expanded rosters and fewer off days. Per Moura, the Dodgers have discussed using "as many as eight starting pitchers" depending on how the schedule plays out, making Gonsolin a contender for a spot in the rotation. The right-hander started six games for the big club last season, posting a 2.89 ERA and 24:10 K:BB over 28 innings.
