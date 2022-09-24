Gonsolin (forearm) will return to the majors after just one rehab start if his outing Tuesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City goes well, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonsolin hasn't pitched in a game in over a month due to a strained right forearm. The only way he can make it back this year is if he returns after a single rehab appearance, but it looks like that's the Dodgers' plan. While he's expected to pitch as a starter upon his return, don't expect him to pitch too deep into the game in his first start back, as he's only scheduled to throw two innings Tuesday and will likely be limited to three or four in his subsequent outing.