Gonsolin was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday with a side injury, Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman reports.

Gonsolin is only expected to miss one start for Triple-A Oklahoma City due to the injury, which popped up during a recent bullpen session. The 24-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and a 12:5 K:BB in nine innings over his first two starts at the Triple-A level.