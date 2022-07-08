Gonsolin (11-0) earned the win over the Cubs on Thursday, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three.

Gonsolin took another step toward an All-Star berth and consideration for the NL Cy Young Award against Chicago, running his record to a perfect 11-0 with his ninth quality start of the campaign. The right-hander's lone mistake was a fifth-inning splitter that Christopher Morel knocked for a two-run homer, but Gonsolin still managed to extend his impressive run of allowing two or fewer earned runs in each of his first 16 starts. He hadn't completed seven frames until his previous outing Friday against San Diego, but he's now hit that mark in two straight appearances. Gonsolin's strikeout numbers (8.1 K/9) aren't overwhelming, and he may be a bit lucky with a .183 BABIP on the campaign, but his standout season probably deserves more attention than its getting. In addition to the perfect 11-0 record, Gonsolin leads all qualified MLB hurlers with a 1.62 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and .157 batting-average against.