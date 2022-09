Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that he was encouraged by the results of Gonsolin's (forearm) MRI, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The Dodgers said Thursday that Gonsolin wasn't progressing as quickly as the team had hoped, but the right-hander will begin a throwing program Saturday following the results of his MRI. Roberts is optimistic that Gonsolin will miss just two turns through the rotation.