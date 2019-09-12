Gonsolin will serve as the bulk reliever Thursday against the Orioles, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rich Hill (forearm) is only expected to pitch two innings in his first start back from the 60-day IL, leaving Gonsolin to cover the majority of innings behind him. The rookie has been sharp across 32 big-league innings this season, posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB in seven appearances (six starts).