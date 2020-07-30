Gonsolin will start Friday's game on the road against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Although Gonsolin began the season at the Dodgers' alternate training site, he'll fill the team's hole in the rotation after Alex Wood (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. With Clayton Kershaw (back) expected to return Sunday or Monday, Gonsolin's appearance will likely only be a spot start. The right-hander made 11 appearances (six starts) with the Dodgers last season, posting a 2.93 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 40 innings.