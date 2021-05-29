Gonsolin (shoulder) could return to the major-league club after one more rehab start, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Gonsolin made his second rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday and gave up three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out four in 3.2 innings. Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Gonsolin could rejoin the team if the right-hander is able to pitch around five innings or 75 pitches in his next appearance. Gonsolin was slated to begin the year in a bullpen role before he suffered the injury, but he should compete with David Price for the fifth spot in the rotation since Dustin May (elbow) is out for the season.
