Gonsolin isn't progressing as quickly as the Dodgers had hoped in his recovery from a forearm strain, and manager Dave Roberts said the right-hander will undergo an MRI on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Roberts was careful to note that Gonsolin hasn't suffered a setback since being placed on the injured list Monday, but the 28-year-old All-Star was unable to do any light throwing over the past couple days as had been originally planned. The MRI should shed more light on a potential return date for Gonsolin, but for the time being, Roberts is optimistic the right-hander will miss only two turns through the rotation, according to Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA.