Gonsolin did not factor into the decision during Friday's loss after holding the Diamondbacks scoreless across four innings. He allowed one hit and a walk while striking out one.

Aside from giving up a leadoff double to Ketel Marte in the first inning and a walk to Kole Calhoun in the fourth, Gonsolin shut the Diamondbacks down with ease, though he only got a chance to pitch through four frames. The 26-year-old was called up ahead of his scheduled start Friday to fill in for a spot start with Alex Wood (shoulder) and Clayton Kershaw (back) on the injured list. Gonsolin found success during his rookie campaign in 2019 with a 2.93 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 40 innings. With Kershaw expected to rejoin the rotation Sunday, Gonsolin's major league status may be put on hold once again.