Gonsolin was not among the starters named by Dave Roberts on Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gonsolin has started two games during spring training and pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts, but he won't begin the season in the starting rotation. However, the right-hander has shown versatility in the past and could be considered for a spot in the major-league bullpen to open the season. Gonsolin made his major-league debut in 2019, recording a 2.93 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 11 appearances (six starts).