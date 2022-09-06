site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Not mound ready
Gonsolin (forearm) is not ready to throw off a mound, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
He pitched from 90 feet recently but needs to be throwing at 150 feet at least for him to get back on the mound. Gonsolin is trending toward returning in mid-to-late September.
