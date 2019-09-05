Gonsolin is available out of the bullpen Wednesday and won't starting Friday's game against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Gonsolin isn't making an official move to the bullpen as he's still in play to start Saturday -- assuming he doesn't pitch Wednesday -- but the Dodgers will remain flexible with their starting rotation since the three-game set versus San Francisco is bookended by scheduled off days. The 25-year-old has a 2.89 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over his first six major-league outings.