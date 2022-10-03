Gonsolin (forearm) was activated from the 15-day injured list Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
After spending over a month on the injured list due to a strained right forearm, Gonsolin will return Monday and start against the Rockies. He threw just two innings during his rehab assignment, so he will likely be on a relatively-low pitch count. Andre Jackson will return to Triple-A with the re-addition of Gonsolin to the roster.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Set to return Monday•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Breezes through short rehab start•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: May need just one rehab outing•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Rehab outing scheduled•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Progressing in rehab work•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Will face hitters Thursday•