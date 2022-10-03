Gonsolin (forearm) was activated from the 15-day injured list Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After spending over a month on the injured list due to a strained right forearm, Gonsolin will return Monday and start against the Rockies. He threw just two innings during his rehab assignment, so he will likely be on a relatively-low pitch count. Andre Jackson will return to Triple-A with the re-addition of Gonsolin to the roster.

More News