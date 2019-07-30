Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Officially promoted
Gonsolin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Gonsolin is expected to join the Dodgers as a reliever despite making 12 starts at Triple-A this season. He's posted a 4.95 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 41 strikeouts over 36.1 innings for Los Angeles' Triple-A affiliate in 2019.
