Gonsolin (shoulder) is listed the Dodgers' probable pitcher Friday against the Cubs, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The right-hander was limited to 3.2 innings during Sunday's start after coming out of his previous outing with shoulder soreness, but it appears he won't miss a turn through the rotation, though he could still have some workload limitations. Gonsolin has allowed three runs on nine hits with an 11:8 K:BB over nine innings through his first three starts of 2021.
