Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: One step away from majors
Gonsolin will open the year at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
He dealt with an illness at the end of spring training, but is listed as healthy to begin the minor-league season. Gonsolin can touch triple digits with his fastball, and it's interesting that he will get the Triple-A nod while Dustin May heads back to Double-A. Both pitchers are expected to contribute in the majors at some point this season, but based on these assignments, Gonsolin will probably get there first.
