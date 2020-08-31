Gonsolin allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out five across three innings Sunday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Gonsolin needed only 23 pitches to get through two innings, but struggled mightily in the third frame. He allowed the first four batters he faced to reach base and surrendered a run on a wild pitch. While he limited the damage, the inefficiency cost him the chance to qualify for a win. Assuming Walker Buehler (hand) is able to make his next start, Gonsolin is a likely candidate to be bumped from the rotation once again.