Gonsolin was optioned to the Dodgers' alternate training site Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gonsolin had missed the first several days of camp for an undisclosed reason, but he was still able to work at the team's major-league camp. However, Friday's transaction signals that he won't begin the season in the majors as he'll continue developing among some of the Dodgers' top prospects. The right-hander made 11 appearances (six starts) in the big leagues last year, posting a 2.93 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 40 innings. He could be one of the team's top options if injuries occur on the major-league pitching staff.
