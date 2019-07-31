Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Picks up save Tuesday
Gonsolin threw four innings and was credited with the save against the Rockies on Tuesday, giving up one earned run on three hits, striking out three with no walks as the Dodgers won 9-4.
Julio Urias started the contest, but Gonsolin wound up tossing the most innings and picking up a seldom-seen four-inning save in just his second big-league appearance of 2019. It remains to be seen how the Dodgers choose to use him since he was a starter for Triple-A Oklahoma City, but this solid relief effort may have bolstered Gonsolin's case for a more extended look coming out of the bullpen.
