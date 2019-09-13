Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Picks up win in relief
Gonsolin (3-2) was credited with the win against Baltimore on Thursday, tossing three innings and allowing one run on two hits while striking out four.
Gonsolin was expected to follow Rich Hill after two innings, but the Dodgers were forced to bridge the gap with two additional relievers after Hill left with a knee injury after retiring only two batters. The change in plans did little to phase Gonsolin, who allowed a solo home run to Pedro Severino but otherwise limited the Orioles to a harmless single while whiffing four in his three innings. The 25-year-old has been impressive thus far in eight appearances for the big club, posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB across 35 innings. Although six of his outings have come as a starter, Gonsolin's role moving forward is unclear, particularly with Hill's status hanging in the air and numerous other pitchers dividing time between starting and long relief this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...