Gonsolin (3-2) was credited with the win against Baltimore on Thursday, tossing three innings and allowing one run on two hits while striking out four.

Gonsolin was expected to follow Rich Hill after two innings, but the Dodgers were forced to bridge the gap with two additional relievers after Hill left with a knee injury after retiring only two batters. The change in plans did little to phase Gonsolin, who allowed a solo home run to Pedro Severino but otherwise limited the Orioles to a harmless single while whiffing four in his three innings. The 25-year-old has been impressive thus far in eight appearances for the big club, posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB across 35 innings. Although six of his outings have come as a starter, Gonsolin's role moving forward is unclear, particularly with Hill's status hanging in the air and numerous other pitchers dividing time between starting and long relief this season.