Gonsolin (forearm) tossed two innings against Colorado on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out three batters in a no-decision.

Gonsolin missed over a month while dealing with a right forearm strain, so his start Monday was intentionally brief. The right-hander threw 40 pitches (24 for strikes) and did well by striking out three batters, though a trio of Rockies hits in the second inning resulted in a run against him. Gonsolin finished the regular season with a standout 2.14 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 130.1 innings, but the time missed due to injury means he won't qualify to be among the league leaders in those categories. Gonsolin will next throw a simulated game Sunday, and if that goes well, he's expected to be placed on the NLDS roster as a potential starter in Game 3 or 4, per Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA.