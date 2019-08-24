Gonsolin (2-1) gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings in a 2-1 victory against the Yankees on Saturday.

Once again, Gonsolin was somewhat limited in his pitch count, and was removed after 76 pitches and a solid five-inning effort. His only blemish was a fourth-inning solo home run by Aaron Judge. The 25-year-old has a 2.74 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP and a 17:3 K:BB through 23 innings this season. Gonsolin lines up to make his next start Friday against the Diamondbacks on the road.