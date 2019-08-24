Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Pitches well in victory
Gonsolin (2-1) gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings in a 2-1 victory against the Yankees on Saturday.
Once again, Gonsolin was somewhat limited in his pitch count, and was removed after 76 pitches and a solid five-inning effort. His only blemish was a fourth-inning solo home run by Aaron Judge. The 25-year-old has a 2.74 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP and a 17:3 K:BB through 23 innings this season. Gonsolin lines up to make his next start Friday against the Diamondbacks on the road.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Goes four innings•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Recalled ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Starting Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: In play for Sunday's start•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Sent down after excellent outing•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Earns first career win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...