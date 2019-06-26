Gonsolin (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up six runs (four earned) on six hits over four innings while striking out three as the Dodgers were downed 8-2 by the Diamondbacks.

While some shaky defense behind him didn't help, Gonsolin also showed plenty of jitters in his big-league debut, getting tagged for four runs before he could even record an out, with the big blow being a three-run homer by Eduardo Escobar. It's not yet clear whether the 25-year-old will head back to Triple-A Oklahoma City after this outing or shift to a bullpen role with the Dodgers, but he didn't do much to encourage the front office to keep him around.