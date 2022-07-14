Gonsolin pitched five innings against St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

Gonsolin had been remarkably steady coming into the contest, allowing no more than two earned runs over each of his first 16 starts. The right-hander couldn't keep that going Wednesday, as the Cardinals tagged him for five runs over the third and fourth frames. Gonsolin was down 5-0 and staring at his first loss when he departed after the fifth inning, but Los Angeles staged a late comeback to keep his perfect 11-0 record intact. Gonsolin's next appearance will likely be on his home field during Tuesday's All-Star Game.