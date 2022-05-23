Gonsolin allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings during Sunday's loss to the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gonsolin logged a second consecutive quality start Sunday, but he was forced to settle for a no-decision in the low-scoring matchup. Although he was unable to pick up his fifth win, the right-hander matched his season-high strikeout total and continued his strong start to the season in which he's posted a 1.62 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 39 innings over eight starts. Gonsolin tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Arizona on Friday.