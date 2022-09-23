Gonsolin (forearm) faced live batters Thursday, and manager Dave Roberts said the right-hander's "stuff looked good," Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
The 28-year-old landed on the shelf a month ago with a forearm strain, but he's back to facing live hitters as the regular season winds down. Gonsolin will throw another bullpen session before again pitching to live batters, which could be the final step before being reinstated to the active roster.
