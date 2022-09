Manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin (forearm) isn't progressing as quickly as the Dodgers have hoped, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After receiving encouraging MRI results on Gonsolin's forearm, the Dodgers have hit a bit of a wall in the process of bringing the 28-year-old righty back. Dave Roberts said he is still optimistic Gonsolin will have time to build back and make his return, it just may take longer than they originally thought.