Gonsolin (shoulder) is slated to throw a bullpen session Sunday and a simulated game later in the week, Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue reports.

The right-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list and shut down from throwing in early April, but he has since been cleared to begin tossing bullpens. Upon his return, Gonsolin is likely to be looked at as a rotation option to replace the injured Dustin May (elbow).