Gonsolin was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Gonsolin is poised to make his big-league debut after compiling a 2.77 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB across eight starts (26 innings) with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The right-hander hasn't exceeded five innings of 77 pitches in any outing for Oklahoma City, so he figures to see similar restrictions in Wednesday's start. Will Smith was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.