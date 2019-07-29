Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Promotion not yet official
Gonsolin has not yet been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gonsolin is currently with the Dodgers, though he's not expected to be added to their active roster until Tuesday. The right-hander is a candidate to start Tuesday's game against the Rockies, though it would likely be an abbreviated outing if he does get the ball, as Julio Urias is expected to cover the majority of innings.
