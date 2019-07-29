Gonsolin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Gonsolin surrendered four runs on six hits and fanned three over four innings during his only major-league start earlier this season, and he'll get another shot to prove he belongs with the big club. It's unclear at this time whether he'll be used as a reliever or a starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories