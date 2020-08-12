Gonsolin was recalled as expected Wednesday ahead of his scheduled start against the Padres.

Gonsolin made one start for the Dodgers back in late July, holding the Diamondbacks scoreless while allowing just one hit over four innings. He now owns an excellent 2.66 ERA through his first 44 big-league innings, though his 21.6 percent strikeout rate, 9.1 percent walk rate and 41.2 percent groundball rate are all worse than league average, leading to a poor 4.96 xFIP. This appears to be just a spot start for the 26-year-old, though he should remain one of the team's top options whenever an additional starter is needed.